Increase of Car Insurance Fraud Impacting Valley Customers

BROWNSVILLE – Authorities in Brownsville say they’re seeing an increase of car insurance fraud.

They tell us people show fake insurance documents to get their license plates.

Ana Zapata is just a few months into starting her own insurance agency in San Benito.

After years in the practice, she says she sees more problems as more people fail to get car insurance.

“The more uninsured motorist claims that are out there, the more likely premiums are going to increase for those of us that do have insurance," says Zapata.

Monday, the Brownsville Police Department arraigned a man and a woman accused of ten charges of tampering with government records.

Tax assessor, Tony Yzaguirre, says more cases are pending.

He says sometimes people get taken advantage of and aren’t knowingly breaking the rules.

Zapata says people should look for an agent who is licensed and works with a large insurance company who isn’t as likely to cut corners on paperwork.

