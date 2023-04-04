x

Inmate disturbance reported at at old county jail in Brownsville

Related Story

No injuries were reported after an inmate disturbance was reported at the old Cameron County jail in Brownsville.

The disturbance was announced Monday night by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, who said the county Correction Emergency Response Team was called in to help.

An investigation was launched, but Garza declined to comment further.

News
Inmate disturbance reported at old county jail...
Inmate disturbance reported at old county jail in Brownsville
No injuries were reported after an inmate disturbance was reported at the old Cameron County jail in Brownsville. The... More >>
4 weeks ago Tuesday, March 07 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Tuesday, March 07, 2023 7:44:00 AM CST March 07, 2023
Radar
7 Days