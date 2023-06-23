Inside the Valley: A conversation with Congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo
As part of Channel 5 News’ new series Inside the Valley, anchor Rudy Mireles speaks with Michelle Vallejo, a Democratic candidate for the 15th congressional district.
Vallejo discusses her upbringing, her platform and immigration, among other topics.
