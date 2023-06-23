x

Inside the Valley: A conversation with Congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo

Related Story

As part of Channel 5 News’ new series Inside the Valley, anchor Rudy Mireles speaks with Michelle Vallejo, a Democratic candidate for the 15th congressional district.

Vallejo discusses her upbringing, her platform and immigration, among other topics. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

News
Inside the Valley: A conversation with Congressional...
Inside the Valley: A conversation with Congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo
As part of Channel 5 News’ new series Inside the Valley, anchor Rudy Mireles speaks with Michelle Vallejo, a Democratic... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 22 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Thursday, June 22, 2023 6:35:00 PM CDT June 22, 2023
Radar
7 Days