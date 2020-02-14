Installation of remote security gates surrounding La Joya ISD campuses near completion

LA JOYA – The La Joya Independent School District is taking step to protect students and staff.

Just three months ago, the district began installing security gate along all of its 42 campuses. The remote gates were added to know exactly who is coming in and out of their schools.

“All in an effort to make sure that we protect the outer perimeter of our campuses to make sure that we have everyone accountable for. More importantly, to make sure our kids are safe when they come to our schools,” said La Joya ISD Police Chief Raul Gonzalez.

The addition of the security gates makes parents feel more at ease.

