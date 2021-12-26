Int’l Bridges Remain Understaffed, Truckers Impacted

PHARR – International bridges throughout the Rio Grande Valley remain understaffed since hundreds of Customs inspectors were reassigned to help Border Patrol process migrants.

The acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, testified before lawmakers Tuesday about the need for help at the border.

Truck drivers are still reporting longer wait times at Valley international bridges.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing spoke with truck drivers coming off the Pharr International Bridge who waited four to five hours.

"Today it took four and a half hours to get from Mexico to the U.S. Customs. Before that, it used to be one and a half or two hours... The bridge is long. And what happens? There are lines and people go to the bathroom right there,” says trucker Pedro Martinez.

During today's hearing Congressman Henry Cuellar said his office learned 545 officers were removed from the bridges in South Texas, saying he understands 225 are now back at their posts.

Watch the video above for the full story.