Investigation into death of man found unresponsive in Brownsville jail cell continues

An internal affairs investigation is underway after a man was pronounced dead Tuesday after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Brownsville jail, police said.

“We believe that we did everything that we could,” Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said. “We did all our follows, we did all our checks to and everything to make sure that he was safe in his cell.”

Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive in his jail cell early Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m., police said.

Police said Hernandez was never removed from his cell after he was originally arrested Monday on a charge of public intoxication after police found him asleep at a bus station.

The Brownsville internal affairs and criminal investigation units are going through video, statements and records from the time Hernandez was in police custody to the time he was found unresponsive

“Our policy does state that every 20 minutes there has to be a check on each individual prisoner that is there, whether it is a physical check or a visual check," Sandoval said.

Autopsy results are expected to be released next week.