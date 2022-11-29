Brownsville police investigating death of man found unresponsive in cell
Brownsville police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning.
Police say the 28-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell at about 2:30 a.m.
The man, who will not be identified until notification of next of kin, was arrested Monday.
Police say no force was used during the arrest, adding that there were no signs of trauma or suicide.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
209 migrants caught crossing into Starr County, Rio Grande City agent says
-
Substance abuse counselor gives tips for people struggling during the holidays
-
Made in the 956: Valley employee celebrates 50 years at boutique
-
Spared under Trump, historic Jackson Cemetery now sits behind newly constructed border...
-
Watch out for 'virtual kidnapping' scams