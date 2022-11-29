x

Brownsville police investigating death of man found unresponsive in cell

Brownsville police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning. 

Police say the 28-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell at about 2:30 a.m. 

The man, who will not be identified until notification of next of kin, was arrested Monday. 

Police say no force was used during the arrest, adding that there were no signs of trauma or suicide.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

