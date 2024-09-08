Investigation of medical records found in Brownsville trash taken over by Office of Inspector General
An investigation into how medical files wound up in a trash bin in Brownsville has been taken over by the Texas Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.
The records were found on Aug. 30. Brownsville police would not disclose which medical clinic the records came from.
The trash bin was located on East Los Ebanos near Central Boulevard. All the files collected are in the hands of the Office of Inspector General.
News
