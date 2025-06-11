Investigation underway after 3 bodies found in Starr County
Related Story
An investigation is underway after three bodies were found, Starr County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Maj. Carlos Delgado.
Delgado said deputies responded to the area after the bodies were discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Tuesday at around noon near the Hidalgo County line.
Authorities are working to identify the individuals and the investigation is ongoing, according to Delgado.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
News
An investigation is underway after three bodies were found, Starr County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Maj. Carlos Delgado. Delgado said... More >>
News Video
-
Edinburg women rescue dogs dumped near UTRGV campus
-
Valley cities preparing for protests over immigration raids
-
'We cannot get this seat filled:' Brownsville ISD trustee seat remains vacant
-
Brownsville hires consulting firm for downtown revitalization plan
-
New partnership ensures water will still be provided to Agua SUD customers...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos
-
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
-
Valley native and former MLB pitcher Jaime Garcia passing knowledge down to...