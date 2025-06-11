Investigation underway after 3 bodies found in Starr County

An investigation is underway after three bodies were found, Starr County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Maj. Carlos Delgado.

Delgado said deputies responded to the area after the bodies were discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Tuesday at around noon near the Hidalgo County line.

Authorities are working to identify the individuals and the investigation is ongoing, according to Delgado.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.