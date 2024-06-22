x

Jediah Chavarin-Rivens to play basketball at TLU

By: Bella Michaels

Related Story

WESLACO, TEXAS -- Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Texas Lutheran University, which competes at the NCAA division III level. We caught up with him at his signing, watch video above for more:

News
Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signs letter of intent to...
Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signs letter of intent to play basketball at TLU
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Texas Lutheran University, which competes... More >>
3 days ago Tuesday, June 18 2024 Jun 18, 2024 Tuesday, June 18, 2024 7:42:00 PM CDT June 18, 2024
Radar
7 Days