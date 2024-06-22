Jediah Chavarin-Rivens to play basketball at TLU
WESLACO, TEXAS -- Jediah Chavarin-Rivens signed his national letter of intent to play basketball at Texas Lutheran University, which competes at the NCAA division III level. We caught up with him at his signing, watch video above for more:
