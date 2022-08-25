Job fair held at Brownsville ISD to hire new teachers
The school year has begun and Brownsville Independent School District is in need of many employees in different roles - which include maintenance department, bus drivers, and most importantly, teacher positions for all grades.
There are over 90 vacancies.
So far, the district is struggling to fill their elementary bilingual positions as well as their secondary English, Math and Science department.
For now, the district is able to use substitute teachers, but need people who have a certified teaching license.
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Anysia Trevino says more teachers have made the decision to retire in the past couple of years, and it's been challenging trying to compete with other school districts throughout the Valley who are also trying to hire staff.
"Districts throughout the state and really throughout the country have seen a decrease in teachers returning, especially after the pandemic, so BISD is taking an aggressive approach," Trevino said.
Before the start of the new school year, the board voted to increase teachers salaries by $4,000 in efforts to recruit and retain teachers, putting the starting salary to $53,000.
