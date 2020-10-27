Judge Sets Date for Edinburg Teacher Murder Trial

EDINBURG – A cold case involving the murder of a teacher was given a trial date on Monday after being reset more than a dozen times.

The case centers on the murder of Edinburg school teacher, Arturo Noe Sanchez. He was found dead inside his McAllen home in 2005.

The suspect in the case is Claudio Morales. The judge said the trial will begin April 17.

Attorney Sergio Saldivar is defending Morales. He said his client has been in custody for two years. He added they are ready for trial and waiting on the state to make a decision for all parties involved.

“Anytime you have a death it’s tragic for both sides. I’m sure the victim’s family wants their day in court to see justice be done. So does Mr. Morales. I think there’s issues in this case, I think the law enforcement jumped to conclusions in this case,” he said.

Morales was arrested after robbing a bank in New Mexico. His DNA matched evidence collected at the crime scene.

The jury selection in the case was scheduled to begin on Monday but it was postponed. The judge said the case will not be reset any further.