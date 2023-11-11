Jugador de la Semana: Abel Lucio recibe reconocimiento
Noticias RGV felicita al jugador de la semana número 11, Abel Lucio, de Mission Veterans.
El receptor de los 'Patriotas' acumuló 482 reacciones, 3800 comentarios y 1000 compartidas para un total de 5282 votos.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
