Jurassic RGV coming to Quinta Mazatlan

Quinta Mazatlán is continuing its Thursday Night Live Summer Series with a dinosaur show presented by Jurassic RGV, according to a news release.

The Jurassic RGV Dinosaur Show is set for Thursday, June 12, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Guests will get up close with life-like dinosaurs, take photos, and learn about these fascinating creatures in a unique outdoor setting, according to a news release.

Quinta Mazatlán is located at 600 Sunset Drive in McAllen, one block south of La Plaza Mall off S. 10th Street.

Attendees can enjoy free offsite parking at 1400 Wichita Ave. between La Plaza Mall and Best Western, and be provided a free bus ride to Quinta Mazatlán by The Charter Bus Co.

Tickets are available online. Tickets are $5 per person, children 2 and under get in for free.