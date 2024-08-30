Jurors hear statement from mother of Willacy County murder victim during trial

The first week of the murder trial of the man charged in the death of his girlfriend’s grandson wrapped up on Friday.

Ruben Gonzalez is one of three people who were each indicted in 2022 on a murder charge and four counts of injury to a child in connection with the death of 13-year-old Jesse Harrison Jr.

The teen died in January 2021 after he was hospitalized with breathing complications, according to previous reports.

The indictment against Gonzalez and two other suspects says Harrison was beaten and starved before his death.

Gonzalez had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Friday, jurors were shown a video recording of Harrison's mother being questioned by the lead investigator in the case.

Harrison’s mother, Sabrina Loredo, also faces the same charges Gonzalez has in connection with the death.

The recording was made the day Harrison was hospitalized.

The investigator said he had seen photos of Harrison that showed multiple bruises and scars on his body before questioning Loredo.

When asked about the scratches in the recording, Loredo said Harrison had told her the scratches were from their dogs, and then later said Harrison would scratch himself.

The investigator said he felt Loredo lied about Harrison's bruises and eating habits.

In that 2021 interview, Loredo told the investigator she didn't see any bruises on her son, and that the teen would eat more than anyone in the house.

The investigators told jurors he could clearly see in the photos the bruises, and just how skinny Harrison was before his death.

Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez, the boy's grandmother, is also charged in connection with the death.

Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez are expected to testify in the trial next week.

Watch the video above for the full story.