Jurors presented with photos of teen victim in Willacy County murder investigation

The murder trial against Ruben Gonzalez continued Wednesday with testimony from five witnesses.

Gonzalez is one of three people who were each indicted in 2022 on a murder charge and four counts of injury to a child in connection with the death of 13-year-old Jesse Harrison Jr.

The teen died in January 2021 after he was hospitalized with breathing complications, according to previous reports.

Gonzalez was identified as the boyfriend of the boy’s grandmother, who is also charged in connection with Harrison’s death. The teen’s mother, Sabrina Loredo, is also charged in his death.

Among the witnesses called by the state Wednesday was a forensic nurse who examined Harrison before his death.

The nurse works for the child abuse response team of Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Graphic photos of the teen's body were shown to the jury, which were taken while doctors and nurses were doing what they could to save Harrison’s life.

The forensic nurse told the jury the photos showed multiple scrapes and abrasions throughout the boy's body. She also told the jury about bruising near Harrison’s groin that she says could only be caused by trauma.

The forensic nurse told the jury Harrison was not a healthy 13-year-old teen, as he was thin and malnourished.

Photos shown to the jury showed his bones protruding from his skin.

There was no emotion from Gonzalez as the photos were being shown to the jury.

A pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Harrison took the stand. She pointed out the multiple scars to the teen’s body and swelling of the arms and elbows as the photos were displayed to the jury.

The pathologist said Harrison lacked muscular development, and that he ate food from trash cans.

She found different factors in his cause of death, including sepsis and multiple skin lesions. The manner of death was found undetermined

Testimony continues on Thursday.

