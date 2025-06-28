Jury finds Valley Border Patrol agent not guilty of sexual assault

A jury found U.S. Border Patrol Agent Juan Jose Olivares not guilty on two counts of sexual assault on Thursday.

Olivares was arrested in 2023 after he was accused of assaulting a female Border Patrol agent in June 2019.

During the trial, Olivares' defense team claimed the encounter was consensual.

“We were able to explain to the jury how it occurred and what happened, and I think they understood that and that's why they returned the verdict that they did,” attorney Nat Perez said.

The trial against Olivares began on Tuesday.