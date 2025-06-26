Jury finds Valley Border Patrol agent not guilty of sexual assault

A jury found U.S. Border Patrol Agent Juan Jose Olivares not guilty on two counts of sexual assault on Thursday.

Olivares was arrested in 2023 after allegedly assaulting a female Border Patrol agent in June 2019. The trial against Olivares began on Tuesday, with the defense claiming the encounter was consensual.

This is a developing story, check back for pdates.