Jury finds Valley Border Patrol agent not guilty of sexual assault

4 hours 47 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, June 26 2025 Jun 26, 2025 June 26, 2025 11:46 AM June 26, 2025 in News - Local

A jury found U.S. Border Patrol Agent Juan Jose Olivares not guilty on two counts of sexual assault on Thursday.

Olivares was arrested in 2023 after allegedly assaulting a female Border Patrol agent in June 2019. The trial against Olivares began on Tuesday, with the defense claiming the encounter was consensual.

This is a developing story, check back for pdates.

