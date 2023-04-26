Karla and Trista Make Dirt Cups
News Video
-
McAllen ISD reverses policy limiting restroom usage at Nikki Rowe High School
-
No charges expected for driver in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Pharr
-
Brownsville police assisting border patrol after large group of migrants arrives at...
-
Cameron County reporting decrease in early voting numbers
-
McAllen ISD campus limiting bathroom usage for students
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run