La Entrevista: Los beneficios de hacer Crossfit
En La Entrevista, Mando Villarreal, departe de Deep Water Crossfit informa sobre los beneficios de hacer Crossfit como ejercicio.
El gimnasio de Villarreal, Deep Water Crossfit, está ubicado en 3608 N McColl Rd, McAllen, Texas 78501
Vea el video para el informe completo.
