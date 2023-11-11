x

La Entrevista: Los beneficios de hacer Crossfit

En La Entrevista, Mando Villarreal, departe de Deep Water Crossfit informa sobre los beneficios de hacer Crossfit como ejercicio.

El gimnasio de Villarreal, Deep Water Crossfit, está ubicado en 3608 N McColl Rd, McAllen, Texas 78501

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

1 day ago Thursday, November 09 2023 Nov 9, 2023 Thursday, November 09, 2023 7:32:00 PM CST November 09, 2023
