La Jolla ISD announces new air quality system to slow spread of COVID-19

La Joya Independent School District is investing in a new air quality system to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep students and staff safe.

The faculty and staff at La Joya ISD are gearing up for a safe return to campus for all students by including the purchase of carbon dioxide sensors for two schools: Tabasco Elementary and John F. Kennedy Elementary.

La Joya ISD Superintendent Gisela Saenz says the CO2 sensors are an added safety precaution for the more than 1000 children at those two schools who cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19 based on their age.

“Our district has been investing in air quality before COVID-19,” Saenz said. “But of course, because of COVID-19, we are putting a bigger emphasis on it.”

District officials said the sensors are being paid for with a $40,000 grant from the American Federation of Teachers.