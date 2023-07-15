La Joya ISD teacher questions district’s use of $98 million in federal funding
A teacher at La Joya ISD is asking what happened to the federal dollars the district received to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19.
The teacher said they were told by the district that money from the $98.2 million in ESSER funds would be used to put air purifiers in each classroom by October 2021.
“And here it is January, and we are still waiting for them," the teacher – who asked to remain anonymous – said of the purifiers.
J.R. Flores, director of federal programs for the district, said the ESSER funds can assist in a wide variety of ways that include facility upgrades.
Flores said he's unaware of any set deadlines for those air purifiers – which cost around $2.5 million - but those devices have been a priority for the district.
"I know they're being patient enough and given the circumstances we're living — it's going to be happening this 2022,” Flores said. “It will happen."
Brenda Salinas, president of the La Joya American Federation of Teachers, said the organization is hoping to survey teachers within her chapter to see if they are also experiencing issues related to the district's pandemic response.
