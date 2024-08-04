La Lomita Priest Reacts to New Appropriation Bill

MISSION – A Valley priest says he is relieved after the newly Appropriations Bill gives protection to the historic La Lomita church.

Father Roy Snipes is the main care-taker of the 150-year-old chapel.

"Relief thanks be to God. Still worried about our neighbors but very relieved,” he says.

Snipes says he knows there are still a lot of questions about the agreement, but says he will keep praying for the best.