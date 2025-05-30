La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F. Austin

La Villa's Kaycei Salazar signed to run track at Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday morning. Salazar is a two-time state champion and 2A record holder in the 800-meter.

In doing so, Salazar was awarded Female Athlete of the Meet for 2A as a result of her record-breaking performance at the state competition. At the regional meet, she placed first in the 3200-meter, 1600-meter, and 800-meter, claiming the regional triple crown.

Now, she heads to one of the top Division I programs in the country to continue her athletic career.

"I've always wanted to be [a D1 athlete]," Salazar said. "I never wanted to settle for anything less. Breaking records was really hard, and just pushing through my mind to do everything and pushing through the pain, the hard days, and having happy days was great."