La Voz del Valle: Los beneficios de practicar Jiu-Jitsu

En La Voz del Valle, Art Castillo, de Anamoly Jiu-Jitsu, informa sobre las clases que ofrecen y los diferentes beneficios de practicar jiu-jitsu.

La academia está ubicada en La Feria y también ofrece programas para niños.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Monday, October 16 2023
