La Voz del Valle: Los beneficios de practicar Jiu-Jitsu
En La Voz del Valle, Art Castillo, de Anamoly Jiu-Jitsu, informa sobre las clases que ofrecen y los diferentes beneficios de practicar jiu-jitsu.
La academia está ubicada en La Feria y también ofrece programas para niños.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
