Lane closures planned at Queen Isabella Causeway as part of TxDOT maintenance work
Related Story
Drivers traveling to and from South Padre Island on Thursday should anticipate brief lane closures on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
TxDOT plans to conduct maintenance work on the causeway’s navigation lighting system and will close the outside westbound lane and the outside eastbound lane between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.
The lane closures will not occur simultaneously. Crews will start on the westbound side and then shift over to the eastbound side, according to the release.
All work is expected to be completed on Thursday and should cause minimal interruptions to traffic flow, the release added.
Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert in this work zone.
News
News Video
-
Mission Pink 5K aims to raise funds for free mammograms
-
New program aims to mentor at-risk Brownsville ISD high school students
-
Consumer Reports: Car insurance comparison sites
-
City of Brownsville reports 'slight' drop in migrant drop-offs
-
UTRGV astronomy professor discusses annular solar eclipse