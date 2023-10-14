Lane closures planned at Queen Isabella Causeway as part of TxDOT maintenance work

Drivers traveling to and from South Padre Island on Thursday should anticipate brief lane closures on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT plans to conduct maintenance work on the causeway’s navigation lighting system and will close the outside westbound lane and the outside eastbound lane between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The lane closures will not occur simultaneously. Crews will start on the westbound side and then shift over to the eastbound side, according to the release.

All work is expected to be completed on Thursday and should cause minimal interruptions to traffic flow, the release added.

Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert in this work zone.