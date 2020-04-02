lane lew chasse

x

LAS VEGAS - The Western Athletic Conference suspending all athletics competition until further notice.

Joel Villanueva spoke with Lane Lord, Lew Hill, and Chasse Conque about how this is effecting UTRGV.

3 weeks ago Thursday, March 12 2020 Mar 12, 2020 Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:41:00 PM CDT March 12, 2020
