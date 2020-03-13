Western Athletic Conference Suspending All Athletics
LAS VEGAS - The Western Athletic Conference suspending all athletics competition until further notice.
Joel Villanueva spoke with Lane Lord, Lew Hill, and Chasse Conque about how this is effecting UTRGV.
