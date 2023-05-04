Last day to register to vote in May elections set for Thursday
The Hidalgo County Elections Department is reminding the public that the last day to register to vote is Thursday, April 6.
Those wondering if they’re registered to vote can go online to look up their registration, or see if they need to sign up at VoteTexas.gov.
Early voting starts Monday, April 24, and will run through Tuesday, May 2.
