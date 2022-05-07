Law enforcement officers conducting traffic control at Los Indios International Bridge due to long lines
Related Story
Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office and the officers with the Los Indios Police Department are conducting traffic control at the Los Indios International Bridge due to a long line of traffic.
Several truck drivers said they’ve waited for several hours to try to cross into Mexico.
According to Cameron County Administrator Pete Sepulveda, the traffic buildup of trucks is not due to a blockade on the other side of the bridge, but from trucks forced to drive through Los Indios to avoid the blockade at the Pharr International Bridge.
RELATED:
Trucker blockade still in place at Pharr International Bridge
Truckers attempt to cross into Mexico through Progreso International Bridge
Predicting food shortages, Sid Miller calls on Gov. Greg Abbott to stop new vehicle inspections at the border
News
News Video
-
Edinburg police provide details of incidents involving suspect in February stabbing
-
UTRGV to celebrate medical school graduates
-
Cameron County judge addresses concerns on proposed arena project
-
Planet Fitness offering free gym memberships to high school students
-
Mother sentenced to 30 years in prison for crash that killed 9-year-old...