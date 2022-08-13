Law enforcement reviewing Lasara ISD campuses

With the new school year approaching for students at the Lasara Independent School District, law enforcement in Willacy County walked through several campuses Tuesday.

Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar said he wants each campus reviewed before students return to class.

The annual visit has law enforcement and school administrators working together to make sure everyone is on the same page in terms of building layout and communication issues.

“Any kind of feedback that we get from the sheriff is going to be taken to our safety and security committee, and get as many voices on what we need to approach that,” Principal William Bardwell said.

Lasara ISD also got inspected by a team out of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

“These are recommendations that they make to us and, all those recommendations, we take them to heart,” Lasara ISD Superintendent Alejos Salazar said. “Nothing falls on deaf ears."