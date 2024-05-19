Legal battle over operations at Brownsville grinding mill continues

The legal battle over operations at a grinding mill in Brownsville will continue.

In February, the city of Brownsville announced they filed a lawsuit against Milwhite Inc. after residents living near the refinery reported to city officials the company spews dust to their area.

The city is seeking to shut down operations at Milwhite Inc.

444th District Court Judge David Sanchez heard arguments in the lawsuit the following month. On Thursday, Sanchez announced he wouldn’t be visiting the site.

“I would imagine that if this dust is really affecting the neighborhood out there the way the city claims it is, they would want me to be out there,” Sanchez said. “So l’m going to take all the evidence you gave me and I’m going to get you all a ruling."

Sanchez didn't give a date on when his ruling would come down.