Legends at Vipers Highlights

EDINBURG - Isaiah Hartenstein scored a career high of 42 points Saturday night against the Texas Legends, helping his team continue their winning streak. Hartenstein accomplished another double-double with 42 points and 21 rebounds.

With this win, RVG now have won six games in a row.

Texas outscored the Vipers in the first quarter 32-24. They continued to keep the lead going into half time, 60-58.

After a physical third quarter, the score was tied at 93; where both teams battled on the court, ending with the Vipers in the win column.

The Vipers next game is Monday January 28th when they travel to Sioux Falls to meet with the Skyforce. Tip off set for 6:30 pm.