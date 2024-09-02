Librería y centro cultural en McAllen
Selina Herrera, propietaria de 'Ante Books & Creative Studio', y Gloria Valentina Reyes, coordinadora de Talleres Creativos, visitan Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre su negocio local.
'Ante Books & Creative Studio' es una pequeña librería y centro cultural centrado en la promoción de autores, artistas y comunidades creativas locales.
La librería ofrece una cuidada selección de libros, talleres creativos y eventos que celebran la diversidad de voces y la creatividad
Facebook: Ante Books & Creative Studio
IG: @antebooks
Ubicación: 1713 W Hackberry Ave Ste B, McAllen, TX, United States, Texas
Número de contacto: +1 956-322-3980
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
