Librería y centro cultural en McAllen

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Selina Herrera, propietaria de 'Ante Books & Creative Studio', y Gloria Valentina Reyes, coordinadora de Talleres Creativos, visitan Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre su negocio local.

'Ante Books & Creative Studio' es una pequeña librería y centro cultural centrado en la promoción de autores, artistas y comunidades creativas locales.

La librería ofrece una cuidada selección de libros, talleres creativos y eventos que celebran la diversidad de voces y la creatividad

Facebook: Ante Books & Creative Studio

IG: @antebooks

Ubicación: 1713 W Hackberry Ave Ste B, McAllen, TX, United States, Texas

Número de contacto: +1 956-322-3980

3 days ago Friday, August 30 2024 Aug 30, 2024 Friday, August 30, 2024 9:20:00 AM CDT August 30, 2024
