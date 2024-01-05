Livestock show in Mercedes kicks off as virus fear looms
MERCEDES – The biggest stock show and rodeo in the Rio Grande Valley is underway this week.
On Wednesday, the Houston Rodeo was cancelled due to cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) discovered in the area. It left some to wonder if the same precautions should be taken in the Valley.
Opening day for the Livestock Show and Rodeo in Mercedes went on as scheduled Thursday. In a statement Hidalgo County says they’re “collaborating with the organizers regarding any change in status.”
Watch the video above for the full story.
