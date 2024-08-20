x

Lobos Baseball three-peat District 32-5A title

By: Daniella Hernandez

PALMVIEW, Texas -- Lobos baseball has taken the District 30-5A title three years in a row. It's the second time they've done this in the past decade. 

After going 13-1 in district play, the lobos are ready for another deep playoff run. 

