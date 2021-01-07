Local Agency Offering Heaters to Those in Need, Thousands of Families Qualify

WESLACO – From layering up to covering windows, families throughout the Rio Grande Valley are doing everything they can to stay warm.

Local residents who are low-income with children, the elderly and those with disabilities can qualify for help during the expected cold weather.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with a La Villa resident who just moved in with her father to take care of him.

She noticed his heater wasn’t working well and contacted the Hidalgo County Community Services Agency to receive a new heater.

The agency’s director, Jaime Longoria, explains many others can qualify too.

"The low-income families here in Hidalgo County, we have over 100,000 families that qualify for our assistance in this county,” he says.

