Local Cyclists Taking Precautions after Woman Killed During Annual Ride
HARLINGEN – A local cyclist says his group is taking extra precautions during their rides.
Over the weekend, a woman was hit by a vehicle and died during an annual bicycle ride.
KRGV’s Carolina Cruz spoke with a local cyclist about the recent incident and the precautions they are taking.
Juan Macias says he's turning the scary moment into an open invitation for drivers to experience what cyclist experience.
“If you don't know what it feels like, that's all I’m asking, come out and ride with us so that you can see what it feels like. It's amazing, nerve-wracking sometimes, but amazing,” says Macias.
He says he understands cycling isn’t the safest sport but he's not giving up.
