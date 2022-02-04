Local Dance School Generating Talent for 50 Years
MCALLEN – A local dance school has generated talent for half a century as a company.
Melba Huber loved the art of dancing so much she opened Melba’s Dance School in 1958.
Dancers from the school identify themselves as “Melba’s girls”.
“They cross train in everything. From ballet, tap, hip-hop, musical theater, flamenco, folkloric; so these girls really do it all. It’s impressive,” said Julie Doyle-Reyes, the school director.
When the old McAllen Civic Center opened, Melba’s girls were the first on stage. Then again for the opening of the McAllen Performing Arts Center.
