Local dermatologist calls for skin cancer awareness

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in America, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Research shows that one in three people in Texas will develop some form of skin cancer, according to Maria Villegas – the chief of dermatology at UT Health RGV.

"Basically, the UV radiation is damaging the DNA in the different types of cells within the skin, and that damage is leading to the overgrowth of these abnormal cells that are growing unchecked," Dr. Villegas said.

Factors such as sun exposure, family history, immune health and skin tone all play a role in your level of risk for skin cancer, Villegas added.

“The damage that sunburns cause to our skin is permanent,” Villegas said. “There is no way to reverse that damage, and unfortunately it takes just one blistering sunburn or five regular sunburns to double a person's risk of developing skin cancer.”

Hispanics are less likely to develop skin cancer but are more likely to die from it, Villegas said, adding that skin cancer is very preventable.

"Using sun safety measures, and it could be as simple as using sunscreen SPF 30 or higher on a daily basis,” Villegas said. “Using protective clothing to cover the skin, a hat with a large brim to cover the tip of your nose and your ears."

