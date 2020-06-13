Local Law Enforcement Reports Low Number of DWI Arrests
ALAMO – Rio Grande Valley law enforcement officials reported low numbers regarding driving while intoxicated arrests.
“For this holiday season, we had zero DWI arrests. I was just looking through numbers last year just on New Year’s Day we had about five DWI arrest,” says Alamo Police Department Criminal Investigator Supervisor Jose Perez.
Brownsville police also reported zero DWI’s on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office worked only one case.
