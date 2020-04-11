Local official discusses state order placing May elections on hold

WESLACO – Elections are one of the many things affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

As of this week, the Secretary of State sends a strong recommendation to elections office: continue with elections and you could cause a violation of the governor's orders to shelter in place.

People won't show up and elections that do go forward could be contested.

"Not only the idea of getting the individuals to work the election, but also the voters would be apprehensive about actually going to the polls," says Remi Garza, Cameron County elections administrator.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott extended orders of social distancing through April 30 and school closures through May 4, with the uniform elections coming up May 2.

For now, many of those may elections will be rescheduled to November.

Watch the video for the full story.