Locals, Visitors Congregate for Christmas Eve Mass at San Juan Basilica

SAN JUAN – Traditions, reflection and to give thanks. These are just some of the reasons people say they decided to go to Christmas Eve mass. Dozens of locals and Rio Grande Valley visitors making time.

Many are praising being able to spend the holiday with loved ones at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

For others, it calls for celebration on milestones met over the year. After mass, the festivities begin.

View the schedule for other masses throughout the Christmas-New Year holiday.

Watch the video above for the full story.