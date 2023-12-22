Los Fresnos police investigating early morning drive-by shooting
The Los Fresnos Police Department is currently investigating an early morning drive-by shooting.
The police chief said the shooting happened on the 100 block of west 2nd Street.
Several police units were in the area, blocking off the street. No injures have been reported.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
