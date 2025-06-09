Lyford police seeking armed suspect in Dollar General robbery
The Lyford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man they said robbed a store at gunpoint.
According to Lyford Police Chief Armin “Mino” Martinez, a masked suspect wearing a gray hoodie and tan shorts went into the Dollar General at 8422 Business 77 N on Saturday night.
The man stole merchandise from the store and pointed a gun at the store clerk, Martinez said.
Those with any information on the suspect’s identity and location are urged to contact the Lyford Police Department at 956-347-3250.
