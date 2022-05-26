Made in the 956: Family-owned RGV business celebrates 100 years

Valley Beauty Supply opened its doors in 1922 and is now leading towards its fifth generation, celebrating 100 years in business. They specialize in selling wholesale to barber shops and beauty shops throughout South Texas.

And the key to their success?

"We pride ourselves in giving our customers good service,” said Joe Edward Lopez, salesman for Valley Beauty Supply.

Valley Beauty Supply has been owned by family all these years.

"It's exciting to know that my great-grandpa started this,” said co-Terri Lee, owner of Valley Beauty Supply. “He basically came from nothing, and for this to be five generations in business is amazing.”

"My sister Terri and I are fourth-generation, we have the fifth-generation here," said James Lopez, co-owner of Valley Beauty Supply. "We've learned from the previous generations, as we're teaching the fifth-generations, and they're picking up pretty well and we just continue to move on."

Over the years, they’ve seen their fair share of challenges, including the pandemic.

"It changed the way we do things, where we had to offer curbside service,” said Lee. “Beauty shops are not essential, so we had to deliver to people's homes, some people were working from their home."

"We came down on a lot of prices to help the salons cope and get back on their feet," said James Lopez.

They are now focusing on changes – all to make the company better.

"Change is very difficult,” Lee said. “When you go from an older generation and the newer generation are trying to tell you how things should be done, or teach you how things are going now, it's kind of difficult because things have been done the same way for so many years. However, technology is changing and we need to change along with it, so we are now learning from our fifth generation."

And that learning will continue -- for generations to come.

Valley Beauty Supply: Made in the 956.