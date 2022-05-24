Made in the 956: Valley Beauty Supply celebrating 100 years

Valley Beauty Supply opened its doors in 1922 and is now leading towards its fifth generation, celebrating 100 years in business. They specialize in selling wholesale to barber shops and beauty shops throughout South Texas.

And the key to their success?

"We pride ourselves in giving our customers good service,” said Joe Edward Lopez, salesman for Valley Beauty Supply.

Valley Beauty Supply has been owned by family all these years.

"It's exciting to know that my great-grandpa started this,” said Terri Lee, owner of Valley Beauty Supply. “He basically came from nothing, and for this to be five generations in business is amazing.”

Although combining different generations can be a challenge, Valley Beauty Supply is still learning how to manage different opinions and ideas.

"It's good because we get feedback from other members of the family,” said Lopez. "A lot of times you get good ideas too, so it's working out really well."

Over the years, they’ve seen their fair share of challenges, including the pandemic.

"It changed the way we do things, where we had to offer curbside service,” said Lee. “Beauty shops are not essential, so we had to deliver to people's homes, some people were working from home."

They are now focusing on changes – all to make the company better.

"Change is very difficult,” Lee said. “When you go from an older generation and the newer generation are trying to tell you how things should be done. However, technology is changing and we need to change along with it, so we are now learning from our fifth generation."

And that learning will continue -- for generations to come.

Valley Beauty Supply: Made in the 956.