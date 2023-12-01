Made in the 956: Fixi

Driving on Texas roads, we all know how important roadside assistance can be and one Rio Grande Valley man made an app to help with just that.

Fixi is this week's Made in the 956.

From a flat tire, to a dead battery, to even locking your keys in your car, you never know when you might need roadside assistance and just like everything these days there's an app for that.

"Fixi is a on-demand, roadside assistance application that connects stranded drivers with everyday people that have the skills to provide roadside assistance," Fixi CEO Sergio Nunez said.

Nunez said it's an idea that took off after a very personal experience.

"So as a student here at UTRGV, my car consistently kept breaking down. So most of the time I didn't have the money to call a tow truck or have an AAA membership to come and help me," Nunez said.

The last straw, Nunez says, was when his grandmother missed work because of car issues.

"So living in the 21st century I thought how is this not something that is solved by an app already?! And so Fixi was born," Nunez said.

And it's all happening pretty fast.

"So our founding team came together out of industry leaders that got laid off in the current climate. So we were able to put together the idea quickly and move to launch a product using our expertise," Nunez said. "We see all these on demand, gig economy apps already out there that are already flourishing. You have Door Dash, you have Uber, you have Lyft and you have Instacart. All this gig economy is giving power back to the individual who needs an extra revenue stream. So that's what Fixi is doing," Nunez said.

The app is available right now in the app store for any driver across the Valley.

"We hope to gather as many partners as we can. We want to integrate with drivers at the source so when you buy a car, if you're a student who needs help anywhere along the line, we want it to be included with your purchase, included with your tuition so you never have to worry about roadside assistance again," Nunez said.

Fixi, Made in the 956.