Made in the 956: Grupo Desseo

From the classroom to the stage, a group of teens is hoping their love and passion for music can be heard worldwide.

Grupo Desseo is made up of La Joya ISD students. Its members — Aaron, Roel, Eddie, Marlon and Francisco — started in 2024.

“We had really good chemistry from school, and then we met Marlon — and we just clicked together,” Eddie Villarreal said. “It's always nice having fun at the gigs 'cause we're always on board with everything.”

Most of the boys are still in high school, and have dreams of making it big. They are using social media to get their name out there.

The boys said they want to keep norteño and cumbia music alive for the next generation.

“We still care about the music and the culture, and we just want to get it out there,” Aaron Escobedo said.

Grupo Desseo has been playing at different city events, private parties and more. The boys know the Rio Grande Valley has produced several successful regional Mexican bands over the years.

“It's kind of like a flex because you see all of these big groups coming out of the Valley, like Secretto, Grupo Frontera… and we're just trying to be like them,” Eddie said.

The boys are hoping for the same success and fame.

