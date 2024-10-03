Made in the 956: Nine Five Seis by Palo Santo Prints

If you're from the Rio Grande Valley, you've heard the phrase "Puro 956,” or experienced the nostalgia of growing up in South Texas.

Now, imagine capturing that vibe on a t-shirt.

Andy Perez and Devin Garcia are the owners of Palo Santo Prints. They said they wanted to create something that gave Valley natives a way to show their 956 pride.

Perez and Garcia, along with their business partner — David Salinas — launched the brand “Nine Five Seis” in June.

“It's celebrating South Texas history with a little bit of nostalgia we all grew up on,” Garcia said.

Garcia says there is a whole assortment of shirts that tell the story of the RGV Shirts feature the famous tacuache on them, the Stars Drive-In logo, and everyone's favorite swimming buddies, Gus and Goldie.

Nine Five Seis partnered with local artists from across the Valley to bring the artwork on the shirts to life.

“There's a lot of awesome talent here in the Valley,” Perez said. “We have a lot of relationships with different artists, and it's been really awesome to just connect with them."

Perez and Garcia say the support for the brand and the shirts has been overwhelming.

“So far, we've been able to not only distribute here locally in South Texas but beyond,” Garcia said. “We've shipped to California, the Midwest, Indiana…"

On Tuesday, Nine Five Seis opened a kiosk at La Plaza Mall. The pop-up also sells merch from Nerve Coffee in McAllen, and the Flux Arcade and Bandera Coffee in Harlingen.

Nine Five Seis by Palo Santo is Made in the 956.